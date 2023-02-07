New school coming to Loudon County

The new school will help with the growing number of students in the system, as well as offer a high school option in the northern part of Loudon County.
School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools.

The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.

“This growth has not only maxed our facility capacity but has also compounded traffic congestion in that area,” LCS officials said. To address this issue, the school board is in the process of purchasing a property by First Baptist Church from Highway 11 to Simpson Road, where they plan to build the new school.

After the school is built, Eaton will become a Kindergarten through third school and North Middle will handle grades fourth through sixth.

More information is set to be released later. Stay with WVLT for future updates.

