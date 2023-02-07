Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a “serious crash” on Maynardville Highway Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.

The crash happened near the Tractor Supply Co., Bagwell said. When crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found two damaged cars, which had hit each other head-on. Two drivers were trapped in the cars, Bagwell said, and had to be extracted by crews.

Both drivers were taken to a trauma center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

