Santiago Vescovi up for top honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named a top-10 candidate for the Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. In its ninth year, the Jerry West Award recognizes the top shooting guard in the nation.

The list of finalists will be narrowed down to five in early March. Through Tennessee’s first 23 games this season, Vescovi leads the team in scoring (11.9 ppg), minutes (31.9 mpg) and 3-point makes (48).

During SEC play, Vescovi is shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range and is third in the SEC in 3-point makes per game (2.1). Vescovi has also made an impact on the defensive end—ranking 29th in Division I and third among SEC players with 2.2 steals per game this season.

The Montevideo, Uruguay, native is also moving up Tennessee’s career lists, currently ranking fifth in program history with 239 career-made 3-pointers and 44th in program history with 1,142 career points.

Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) returns to action Wednesday on the road at Vanderbilt. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.