Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior

The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year.
Graduation Cap
Graduation Cap(WLUC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. The Dwight Kessel Scholarship is a one-time award funded by the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation.

Those interested can apply here by March 10, 2023. Applicants have to be a graduating senior attending a two or four-year college or university in the fall of 2023 or spring of 2022 as well.

Additional requirements can be found on the application. They include a minimum 3.0 GPA and two reference letters from outside the student’s family.

