Vol football adds key pieces to coaching staff

Tennessee football announced it's adding two more key pieces to its support staff Tuesday. Andrew Goodman and former Volunteer and NFL veteran Robert Ayers Jr. are the latest additions.

Goodman is the program’s new director of football operations, while Ayers Jr. will serve as a defensive graduate assistant.

Goodman comes to Knoxville after a year as the director of football operations at UConn. He was part of the Huskies’ first bowl appearance since 2015.

Prior to UConn, Goodman served in the same capacity at Brown University from April 2019 to December 2021.

Goodman was a recruiting coordinator at his alma mater of Penn State from December 2016 to March 2019. Penn State reached two New Year’s Six bowls during his tenure, including the 2017 Rose Bowl and 2018 Fiesta Bowl. The 2018 class was tabbed sixth nationally by the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Goodman was the assistant director of football operations and recruiting at Princeton from March 2015 to December 2016. The fall of 2015 saw the Tigers claim an Ivy League championship.

Goodman lettered at wide receiver for Penn State from 2008-11 during a period that saw the Nittany Lions win the 2008 Big Ten championship and reach the Rose Bowl, Capital One Bowl, Outback Bowl, and Ticket City Bowl.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native earned two degrees from Penn State.

Ayers Jr. returns to his alma mater after launching his coaching career in the Knoxville area.

He served as the defensive line coach (2020) and defensive coordinator (2021) at Knoxville Catholic High School before taking the defensive coordinator position at Oak Ridge High School for the 2022 season. He excelled and was named 2022 Tennessee Class 5A Region 3 Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ayers Jr. completed an outstanding 10-year NFL career in 2018. The No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Denver, Ayers Jr. played five seasons with the Broncos and appeared in 72 games with 142 tackles, 12 sacks, and 26 tackles for loss on the defensive line. Denver made three playoff appearances during his time and won the AFC Championship in 2013 to reach Super Bowl XLVIII.

Ayers Jr. spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the New York Giants. Ayers Jr. was a disruptive defender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-17. He officially announced his retirement from professional football in July 2019, finishing his career with 265 total tackles and 34.5 sacks.

Ayers Jr. earned four letters with the Vols from 2005-08 after redshirting in 2004. During his four-year on-field career, he collected 113 tackles with 31.5 tackles for loss in 48 games played at the defensive end.

Ayers Jr. earned first-team All-SEC honors as a senior team captain in 2008, starting all 12 games at defensive end and leading the conference with 15.5 tackles for loss. He was a member of the Vols’ 2007 SEC Eastern Division championship team, registering 12 tackles for loss and four sacks while appearing in all 14 contests. He was named the team’s “Lifter of the Year” that season.

Ayers Jr. earned his Bachelor’s degree from Tennessee. Ayers Jr. and his wife, Brandi, have two daughters—Brailyn and Robyn.

