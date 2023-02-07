Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money to help those in Turkey, Syria after earthquakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Yassin Terou, owner of Knoxville staple Yassin’s Falafel House, is doing his part to help those affected by two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The restaurant owner is a Syrian refugee who came to the United States in 2010. With most of his family still living in Syria and a brother in Gaziantep, Turkey, the charity effort is a personal one.

“My goal is spread love to our community and build bridges between people in need,” Terou said, referencing his mission to spread kindness in the Knoxville community. He’s partnered with Syria Relief and Development and Celebratemercy, nonprofits now aimed at bringing meals to those in need after the crisis.

If seeing this diff get us to help not sure what will make us help others , Please donate as you can and ask your friends to do the same https://t.co/wePcCtQ379… #oneworld pic.twitter.com/tmFdkOAQjo — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) February 7, 2023

