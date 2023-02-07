Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money to help those in Turkey, Syria after earthquakes

Yassin Terou, owner of Knoxville staple Yassin’s Falafel House, is doing his part to help those affected by two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Yassin Terou
Yassin Terou(Abby Kousouris)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Yassin Terou, owner of Knoxville staple Yassin’s Falafel House, is doing his part to help those affected by two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Previous Coverage: Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria

The restaurant owner is a Syrian refugee who came to the United States in 2010. With most of his family still living in Syria and a brother in Gaziantep, Turkey, the charity effort is a personal one.

“My goal is spread love to our community and build bridges between people in need,” Terou said, referencing his mission to spread kindness in the Knoxville community. He’s partnered with Syria Relief and Development and Celebratemercy, nonprofits now aimed at bringing meals to those in need after the crisis.

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Generic police lights
Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say
Sherle Lee Bales, 54
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

Latest News

School bus (generic)
New school coming to Loudon County
Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County
Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars
Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave