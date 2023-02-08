Clouds come with spotty showers for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are here and spotty showers are developing today, ahead of a cold front’s rain that will breakup as it moves through our area. The colder air is slowing down, stalling some wintry mix to snow showers until later in the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, and a stray shower is possible. Areas of of upper 30s to low 40s are gradually warming, as we start Wednesday at a mild 47 degrees.

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy, and isolated rain develops at times. We’re still on the warmer side, with a high of 61 degrees, with a light breeze today.

Yet again tonight the low is early, as winds shift and warmer air lifts in with scattered rain by the late Thursday morning hours. Early in the night, it’s mostly cloudy with a low of 50 degrees and spotty rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds increase out of the southwest to 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. Scattered rain moves through during the mid morning to midday, then some sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. We’ll top out around 64 degrees midday Thursday, but the sun helps to hold us with those warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible, and still warmer than average at 57 degrees.

Saturday will still be seasonable now, at 50 degrees, and mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Colder air and scattered wintry mix to snow showers are now arriving Saturday night into early Sunday, with spotty showers left for Sunday. Sunday will still be seasonable, since this front is weakening.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm early next week, then we are tracking rain to return midweek.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.