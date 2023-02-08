Cold front brings scattered showers and gusty winds Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds stick around throughout the majority of the day tomorrow as a cold front brings in scattered showers and gusty winds. We are tracking more rain to some snow this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our low tonight is early at around 50 degrees at midnight. With the winds shifting and warmer air moving in, we’ll warm up to 58 by the time you are stepping out the door Thursday morning.

Winds increase out of the southwest to 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. Scattered rain moves through during the mid-morning to midday, then some sunshine breaks out in the afternoon. We’ll top out around 64 degrees midday Thursday, but the sun helps to hold us with those warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible, and still warmer than average at 57 degrees.

Saturday will still be seasonable now, at 50 degrees, and mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers late. Colder air and scattered wintry mix to snow showers are now arriving Saturday night into early Sunday, with spotty showers left for Sunday. Sunday will still be seasonable, since this front is weakening.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm early next week, then we are tracking rain to return midweek.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

