Documents reveal details of Johnson Matthey Sevierville plant explosion

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022.
Sevierville explosion
Sevierville explosion(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, a plant located at 1246 Airport Road that makes activated nickel.

No one was injured in the explosion, according to Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Johnson Matthey officials.

Previous Coverage: TOSHA opens investigation after explosion at Sevierville manufacturing plant

Johnson Matthey is now facing eight violations from the state, seven of which are categorized as “serious.” The two main catalysts of the explosion were a faulty roof and dust collection system, according to the documents.

The roof of the facility was damaged and in need of replacing, according to the state. The documents stated that the “roof was in desperate need of being replaced, was told it was never budgeted.” Instead of replacing the roof, Johnson Matthey officials reportedly decided to patch it. This problem allowed water from a heavy rain the day of the incident to leak inside the facility, according to the documents.

Additionally, the dust collection system inside the facility was dysfunctional, the documents said. The ducts that travel between the manufacturing part of the plant and a storage section of the plant were said to allow nickel buildup and were not water-tight. This allowed water to leak in and start the explosion, with one employee saying they saw “a ‘fireball’ travel from the bag house back into the Production Area.”

The documents also cited Johnson Matthey for safety violations. For example, the plant reportedly did not have properly arranged exit routes or fire extinguishers. Among other violations, the plant was cited for not ensuring employees wore protective equipment either, like hard hats.

In total, the violations will cost the company $13,100 in penalties. Johnson Matthey will also have to address the violations through repairs and policy adjustments.

WVLT News has reached out to Johnson Matthey for comment.

