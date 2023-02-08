East Tenn. VA surpasses goal to house homeless veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a nationwide push, the Department of Veterans Affairs set a goal of finding 38,000 homeless veterans permanent housing in 2022.

”It’s a huge issue, and it became an important focus of our secretary,” said Wilma Davenport, the supervisor of the Housing and Urban Development-Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing.

The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home is in charge of leading VA services in East Tennessee.

Directed by the VA to help area homeless veterans, officials there set a goal of helping more than 150 eligible veterans in 2022 find permanent housing.

”If an individual meets the criteria for the program they have a housing specialist who works with them from the beginning and a case manager who’s gonna assist them to find the right housing for them in the area,” said Davenport.

Over the year they exceeded their goal by more than 107%, they found 232 veterans permanent housing.

”I think it’s extremely important that we’re here with the resources to meet their goals and improve their quality of life,” said Davenport.

Davenport stressed that this was permanent housing.

It’s a year-and-a-half-long process, but on top of finding somewhere safe, affordable and respectable to live, these veterans have all the resources the VA has to offer at their disposal.

Veterans seeking this assistance can call 877-4AID-VET or 877-424-3838 or visit their nearest VA Center.

