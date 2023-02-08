Report: La Vergne police chief received nude photos before sex investigation began

*Warning: Details in this report are graphic*

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Text messages documented in a third-party investigation into the La Vergne police sex scandal show the department’s chief not only knew about sexual misconduct between officers months before it was made public but could have also encouraged it.

The City of La Vergne fired Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis on Monday in response to the third-party investigation conducted by Frost Brown Todd LLP, making him the sixth officer fired in connection to the sex scandal that has made national headlines.

Burrel "Chip" Davis (CITY OF LA VERGNE)

Five officers were fired initially after an internal investigation showed officers were having sex on and off duty and on city property, as well as exchanging nude photos. The newly obtained third-party investigation shows Davis, who was heavily involved in questioning fired officers, asked for and received nude photos before the investigation began.

Davis admitted to investigators during their investigation that he received photo and video messages from Sgt. Henry “Ty” McGowan. The texts showed Maegan Hall, who was at the center of the sex investigation, nude and masturbating, according to the investigative report.

An Oct. 31, 2022 text exchange between Davis and McGowan notes Davis was using a “burner phone” he called “ole boy” to send and receive the texts. The messages were related to a conversation about Hall and Sgt. Lewis Powell engaging in sexual acts.

Chief Davis: You never sent me whatever

Chief Davis: I’m on ole boy

Sgt. McGowan: Give me a few

Sgt. McGowan: [Nude photo of woman’s buttocks]

Sgt. McGowan: [13-second video of woman masturbating]

Chief Davis: She must be obsessed

Sgt. McGowan: Oh hell yeah. That (expletive) need to stop lol

Chief Davis: Yep

Sgt. McGowan: But dayum

Chief Davis: It [sic] hard to look at her and not say, you know I know! Lol

Sgt. McGowan: She’s definitely got it

Davis later admitted to receiving another lewd video of Hall in December, according to the third-party investigative report. When questioned by investigators about the texts early on in the investigation, Davis said he had the burner phone to have conversations he did not want on his personal or work phone.

Chief Davis: I do have a third phone, but it’s not a secret phone. It was a phone I had; I have a business.

HR: Okay.

Chief Davis: Catering business.

HR: Okay.

Chief Davis: Prepaid phone that you know, my mom and I decided one year it would be nice to have, yes.

HR: Okay, and is this a text conversation between yourself and Ty McGowan?

Chief Davis: Yes, what this is, okay, so what that phone had been used for, um, this was a phone that I guess you could say trash went to, stuff that I didn’t want on my work phone. Stuff that I didn’t want on my personal phone. So, he sent a lot of trash. Yes, we had conversations, friends, and that’s what this stuff right here is.

Investigators said Davis implied during their investigation the texts were not sent in his capacity as police chief.

Chief Davis: And again, I’ll say for the record this was a conversation venting to a friend about what’s going on. This has nothing to do with me. Yes, it talks about work stuff, but now it’s being used against me as the chief. So, yes, these things were said.

WSMV4 has uncovered a history of sexual misconduct in the La Vergne Police Department that predates the current scandal that resulted in five being fired.

After this conversation, the City of La Vergne decided it would need to request an independent investigation. This caused Davis to “resume his attack on the veracity and meaning of the October texts,” investigators said.

Chief Davis: Yes, you can say that there was some knowledge, alleged knowledge, of Lewis [Powell] being involved, but I asked Lewis as the Chief, as the Chief.”

The third-party investigation found Davis knew about the sexual misconduct prior to the initial investigation and did not voluntarily disclose that at least two members of the La Vergne Police Department were engaging in inappropriate sexual activity.

Investigators also reviewed a text exchange from Oct. 25, 2022, in which McGowan sent Davis a photograph of a male’s foot inside Hall’s mouth.

Chief Davis: Who dat

Sgt. McGowan: Hall… Lewis

Chief Davis: He on it again

Sgt. McGowan: He swears he ain’t

Chief Davis: She nor her husband took that picture

Sgt. McGowan: She has a tight little ass tho

Chief Davis: Yep.

The text exchange continued on Oct. 28, 2022, according to investigators:

Chief Davis: Da (expletive) Lewis saying to deezz hoes cause normal pimp (expletive) ain’t working.

Sgt. McGowan: No (expletive) clue. He killing it!

Chief Davis: Maybe goodie (expletive)

Sgt. McGowan: Gotta be. I can’t do it. Gorilla pimp.

Chief Davis: Only way I know

Chief Davis: Does she talk to you

Sgt. McGowan: Nope. She getting too much attention

Chief Davis: Oh I see

Sgt. McGowan: It’s all good.

Chief Davis: I saved her for the last time. I wish I could tell her who she (expletive) can’t do (expletive) for her.

Sgt. McGowan: I wish I could too!! Then we both could play

Chief Davis: Can’t (expletive) Lewis tho cause the pics are (fire emoji)

Investigators believe Davis facilitated a hostile work environment in violation with city policy and the rules of the police department by receiving nude images and video of Hall and failing to report it to city officials. They also found Davis sought to mislead human resources investigators during an interview by his “unsupported assertions that printed copies of texts between he and Sgt. McGowan were inauthentic.”

Investigators wrote in the investigation’s conclusion: “We find, therefore, that by failing to report or discipline officers engaged in inappropriate sexual activity, withholding information from City officials conducting the (initial investigation) and facilitating a hostile work environment in the sharing of nude images of subordinate employees, Chief Davis impeded the initial investigation contrary to City policy and permitted – if not encouraged – conduct potentially contrary to state and federal law.”

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named interim chief of police. The city will conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief.

Mayor Jason Cole told WSMV4 at Tuesday night’s Mayor and Alderman meeting that he does not plan to open a larger investigation into the police department after the sex scandal because all of the officers involved have been fired. He does not believe anyone else was involved.

Cole said he is hopeful the department will make changes to prevent this from happening again in the future. The city is currently in the process of retraining all employees on its policies and guidelines.

“When we begin this nationwide search, that is one of the things we are looking for, someone who will change our culture, move the department forward, and really shake things up,” Cole said.

Read the full third-party investigation here.

