Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At $550 a month, Village Inn in Crossville has been the only place many can afford to live in.

In July, after questions of the complex’s cleanliness and livability came into question, residents were asked to leave.

Previous coverage: Crossville police close Village Inn following narcotics investigation

The city manager was suspended, fired and rehired over what was called a “clerical error,” and the residents of Village Inn were able to move back in after it was deemed the complex was safe to live in.

During a special called meeting Tuesday night, the property owner and city officials agreed to take concrete steps into selling the Village Inn. The agreement stated that once all 150 people are moved out, the city will then buy the land.

“Well. we’re going to be on the streets, and at this point, we’re looking like we’re going to be on the streets,” said resident Mary Dickens who’s already accepted the fact she’ll be homeless in a matter of days.

Although eviction paperwork stated people needed to be gone by the end of January, 42 people still are living in the Village Inn before the hard deadline of February 15 arrives.

While City Manager Greg Wood said he’s unsure of what the land will become, he’s positive it won’t remain housing.

“We’re not in the business of doing housing,” said Wood.

From January 2019 through the end of January 2023, there have been more than 1,000 calls for police to the Village Inn alone according to Wood, who added that the area will be used to preserve future projects.

“We’re building a significant recreation property across the street, and we’d rather have that space and not need it. We had a willing seller that came to us and was losing money on it so it was a good opportunity for both parties,” said Wood.

The new agreement between the city and the property owner stated that it’s up to the current owners to make sure everyone is out on time or else there will be detainer warrants for eviction filed on February 15.

Once the area is cleared, the city is prepared to sign a deal that gives them the land for around $500,000.

Woof added that the city is actively working with the remaining residents of Village Inn to find them affordable housing to avoid homelessness if possible.

