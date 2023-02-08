‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Several East Tennessee families are trying to stay in contact with loved ones in Turkey and Syria.
Several East Tennessee families are trying to stay in contact with loved ones in Turkey and Syria.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 7 thousand people are dead after massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Several families in Knoxville are struggling to stay in contact with their loved ones overseas.

Previous coverage: Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake

“Everyone is just in a state of panic. Mom and Dad are on the phone. My uncle is also visiting us right now, so he’s on the phone trying to get in contact with his family,” said Salin Sezil. Her family owns and operates Turkish Market and Deli on Kingston Pike.

Sezil’s parents immigrated to the United States before she was born, but most of her extended family still lives in Adana, Turkey.

Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin’s Falafel House, has a brother living on the border of Syria and Turkey. “When he called me when the earthquake was happening, he was screaming for his life,” said Terou.

His brother’s fear launched him into action. A fundraiser has raised more than double its goal in less than 48 hours.

Previous coverage: Yassin’s Falafel House owner raising money to help those in Turkey, Syria after earthquakes

Both said anything helps victims right now.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Lisa Edwards
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Generic police lights
Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say
Sherle Lee Bales, 54
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

Latest News

TN Valley Fair scholarship
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior
East TN families cope with earthquake devastation
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Hendry Bombat played his original piece for the start of the TN Songwriters Festival competition.
Songwriters showcase their work in Tennessee Songwriters Festival
Iron Mountain Public Schools has one counselor and a student success coach available for...
East Tenn. school counselors honored during National School Counseling Week