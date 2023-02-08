‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 7 thousand people are dead after massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Several families in Knoxville are struggling to stay in contact with their loved ones overseas.

“Everyone is just in a state of panic. Mom and Dad are on the phone. My uncle is also visiting us right now, so he’s on the phone trying to get in contact with his family,” said Salin Sezil. Her family owns and operates Turkish Market and Deli on Kingston Pike.

Sezil’s parents immigrated to the United States before she was born, but most of her extended family still lives in Adana, Turkey.

Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin’s Falafel House, has a brother living on the border of Syria and Turkey. “When he called me when the earthquake was happening, he was screaming for his life,” said Terou.

His brother’s fear launched him into action. A fundraiser has raised more than double its goal in less than 48 hours.

Both said anything helps victims right now.

