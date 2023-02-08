TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1.

Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road in Lenoir City burned down around 4 a.m.

Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-762-3017. Information that leads to the identification of any suspects could mean a $5,000 reward for the tipster.

