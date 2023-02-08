TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February.
(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends.

The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews work on the parapet wall on the bridge. The lane closures, which will last until 6 a.m. on Mondays, will also carry over on to I-275 and Alcoa Highway.

This schedule is dependent on weather, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

