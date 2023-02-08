‘They were in the middle of the earthquake’ | Dealing with disaster at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eda Gokcecik and her husband moved to Knoxville in 2019 from Turkey. They’re both students at the University of Tennessee.

They felt the devastation of the massive earthquake in Turkey first hand.

“They live in Gaziantep, and we just called them unintentionally, and they were in the middle of the earthquake. It was very unfortunate and very devastating for us,” Gokcecik said.

Her husband is from Gaziantep. It was one of the cities hit hardest. Most buildings have collapsed. Search and rescue efforts continued, as people are trapped under tons of rubble.

For now, their family is okay.

“We are in contact with them every day, every hour almost,” she said.

However, they know many others who were not so lucky.

“We heard some of our friends’ families were under the rubble, and we heard some bad news. Some of them lost their lives,” Gokcecik said.

She said the hardest part for her family is her being so far from home, in the middle of the aftermath.

Yassin Terou, owner of Yassin’s Falafel House, set up a fundraiser to open a soup kitchen and provide medical aid to people in Turkey. You can donate here.

