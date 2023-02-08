Ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, February 10th:

The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show returns this weekend! It’s Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. In addition to the top home and garden vendors in the region, you can find unique art, jewelry, and handmade products from local artists. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and kids 12 and under are free.

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a special event for you and your loved one on Friday. The Alive After Five Special Valentine’s Day Concert is Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concert will feature love-themed music, food, and sweet treats. You can buy tickets online right now for $25.

Saturday, February 11th:

The Cupid’s Chase 5k is happening this weekend. It’s Saturday at 10 a.m. at Volunteer Landing. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The race is pet friendly and fully accessible for everyone. Register now so you can receive a t-shirt and a Cupid’s Chase theme swag bag.

Sunday, February 12th:

Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee presents Puppy Bowl 2023. It’s at Barrelhouse from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Feel free to bring your furry four-legged friend to participate in the Puppy Bowl. Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee is bringing adoptable dogs to the event.

