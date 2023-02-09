3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

Two middle school students were arrested for making threats on Tuesday while one high school student was arrested for making threats Wednesday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night.

Then in a separate incident, a student at Powell High School was arrested for a different threat, according to Spangler.

“Parents we cannot stress this enough, PLEASE have conversations with your children about the seriousness of making these threats and the severe repercussions,” Spangler said.

The eighth-grade students were taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

Last night Detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit responded to Halls Middle School to investigate an alleged...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

