3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night.

Then in a separate incident, a student at Powell High School was arrested for a different threat, according to Spangler.

“Parents we cannot stress this enough, PLEASE have conversations with your children about the seriousness of making these threats and the severe repercussions,” Spangler said.

The eighth-grade students were taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

