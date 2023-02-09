All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.
The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.(SSgt. Noah Coger & SrA Dominic Tyler via Luke Air Force Base)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An all-woman crew will perform this year’s flyover performed at the Super Bowl for the first time in history, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

Three U.S. Navy tactical aircraft squadrons will conduct an integrated flyover at the end of the National Anthem performed by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.

According to the Navy, the first eight women began flight school in 1973. The next year, six of those eight women earned their Wings of Gold.

Since then, women have served, operated and led every level of Naval aviation.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words,” said Lt. Katie Martinez, who looks forward to representing Naval aviation at one of the most-watched events. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale
Several East Tennessee families are trying to stay in contact with loved ones in Turkey and...
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15,
Missing teens found safe, mother in custody

Latest News

FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
University of Tennessee
Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season
Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl
Staff continuity has played a vital role for the Volunteers’ success in the Josh Heupel era.
Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season
Pride flag (FILE)
Tenn. Senate passes bill criminalizing public drag performances