ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges for, among other things, selling machine guns he said he bought online from the Chinese black market, according to federal court documents obtained by WVLT News.

The investigation began in earnest on Jan. 11, when investigators began looking into Derek Logan Blalock, 23. On that date, a “confidential informant” reportedly went undercover and contacted Blalock, who the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) had suspected of selling machine gun conversion devices.

What are machine gun conversion devices?

The ATF defines machine guns as “any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, or combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun.”

This investigation centers on machine gun conversion devices. These are also known as Glock switches or Glock auto sears, which convert semiautomatic Glock pistols into fully automatic weapons, classifying them as machine guns.

What happened during the investigation?

During the investigation, the informant, who was working with the investigators for payment, went undercover on Jan. 11 to buy a Glock from Blalock that had been converted into a machine gun, the documents said.

The informant reportedly went to Blalock’s house for the sale. While there, the documents said Blalock also offered a homemade AR-type device, also classified as a machine gun. During the sale, Blalock also allegedly told the informant that “[I need] to stop buying them in [my] name in case ATF ever came to question [me].” He also told the informant that he sells guns regularly, the documents said.

The investigators organized another sale on Jan. 20. This time, Blalock allegedly sold the informant three converters and another man who was there told the informant he could sell him silencers as well. Also during the sale, Blalock gave the informant 13 3D-printed converters because “they did not work as well.”

The arrest

On Feb. 4, Blalock was taken into custody, but not for selling weapons. An arrest report obtained by WVLT News states that Blalock was driving near the University Commons shopping center in a Dodge Charger with only three wheels. A patrol officer reportedly saw Blalock drive erratically, crashing into a flowerbed in the shopping center.

That officer then responded, where they learned that Blalock’s girlfriend and a one-year-old child had been in the car during the crash, but had gotten out and entered the nearby Publix. While searching Blalock’s car, the officer said he found one of the Glock handguns with a converter on it, making it an illegal automatic weapon. The officer also said that Blalock had marijuana on his person.

Later, while in jail, Blalock reportedly made a jail phone call where he spoke to another man about picking up a shipment of more converters, to be sold later on Feb. 7.

The federal search warrant

On Feb. 7, Blalock was out of jail and trying to sell more converters, the documents said. The ATF sent an undercover investigator that day to Blalock’s house to again purchase converters for the investigation. As soon as the undercover sale went down, agents executed a federal search warrant on Blalock’s property.

While searching the home, agents reportedly found the following:

13 Glock converters

A pattern for an AR-style converter

An AR pistol

Around 426 grams of marijuana

277 grams of meth

50.5 grams of cocaine

2.2 grams of heroin

In an interview with investigators, Blalock said he was selling the drugs.

Where was Blalock getting the machine guns?

According to the documents, Blalock told both the informant and the investigating ATF agents that he was buying the converters online from China.

During the first undercover sale, Blalock reportedly told the informant he was getting the guns from the “black market” in China, adding that they would come in jewelry boxes with a necklace.

In an interview after the warrant was executed, Blalock told investigators he had found a YouTube video on Glock switches with a comment linking to a Telegram message channel. From there, he ordered the weapons under a fake name with cryptocurrency, shipping them to his mother’s house.

The charges

All in all, Blalock is listed as being charged with possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, firearms trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with an intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

