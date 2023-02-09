Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears can be a problem in neighborhoods that are close to a wooded area. Now, one state lawmaker said he wants to make the law clearer on how you can take self defense if the bear threatens your life.

Representative Jeremy Faison from Cocke County said he believes the law is unclear on how someone could defend people and property from an aggressive bear.

“If a bear is destroying your car, destroying your house, killing your animals, you’ve got to be able to end that bear’s life because they’re gonna continue to come back if they find a source of food. And the only way to stop them is is to is to shoot them,” said Faison.

This is not about the bear that just stops to play in your yard. In his proposed legislation, if you’ve contacted TWRA and the bear is still a problem after 10 days, you’d have the right to kill the bear.

“I would never be in favor of just killing animals. In my bill, I’ve got it very specific that has had to have a pattern of destroying your property. You’ve had to reach out to the TWRA to be able to show them ‘hey, this is a problem.’ He’s a danger to my life, my children’s life, my animals life,” he said.

Faison said this is not just a problem for people who border the national park or forest. He said it’s increasingly a problem across the state as the black bear population increases.

“When I talk to my legislative friends from the upper Cumberland, they tell me that there’s a population of black bears growing in the upper Cumberland. So I see that,” he said. “I take this very serious and for those of us who border a bear habitat or national park, we ought to be able to have some defense without worrying about repercussion from the TWRA.”

The bill states the person would need to have a reasonable belief that the bear’s action placed them in imminent danger and they would have to show why those beliefs were founded on reasonable grounds.

The bill is still in committee.

A TWRA spokesperson said they can’t comment on pending legislation. They did refer people to the current laws and penalties for killing a bear.

