Cooler air arrives with rain to some snow this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking the potential for rain to snow for some closely this weekend.
Cooler air arrives
Cooler air arrives(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds die down tonight and bring in cooler air for your Friday. Highs will be near seasonable with another system arriving this weekend bringing rain to snow for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those breezy conditions die down tonight with clouds sticking around. We’ll see patchy fog and a low of 40 degrees by Friday morning.

Those mostly cloudy skies continue Friday with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be cooler but seasonable at around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will keep a close eye on this weekend’s system. Saturday remains mild with a high near 50. We’ll see those partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain arriving late.

Colder air and scattered wintry mix to snow showers are now arriving Saturday night and lingering into Sunday. This leaves Sunday cooler in the 40s, with gusts around 20 mph. We are monitoring the path of this colder air because it directly impacts who sees snowfall and how much. As of now, the trend is for some light snowfall on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, some brief mixing in the Valley, then heavier snowfall along the Smoky Mountains.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the mid-50s next week with more on and off rain chances returning by mid-week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

