Couple takes engagement pictures at UT staple where it all started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple took their engagement pictures where their romance started, Gus’s Good Time Deli.

Katie Overton was a senior at the University of Tennessee in 2016 when she went out with her friends to grab a bite to eat on the eve of the first football game of the season.

While walking to Gus’s Good Time Deli, they ran into another group with mutual friends. Matthew Morris introduced himself to Overton and the rest was history.

“So Matthew and I met in 2016 by a total twist of fate. We were both seniors at UT and went out with our different friend groups the night before the first football game. We didn’t know each other at all. But both of our friend groups independently decided to go to Gus’s to get late other food, and as we were walking there the groups ran into each other outside of Gus’s. There were mutual friends so everyone stopped to talk and Matthew introduced himself to me. We started talking right there outside Gus’s and we’ve been together ever since!”

When their photographer asked them where they wanted to take their engagement pictures, the answer was clear.

The couple will be saying ‘I do” in August.

