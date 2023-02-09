Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

Woman who died in KPD custody wasn’t even supposed to be in Knoxville, according to a family member.
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family member of Lisa Edwards shared new details about the woman who died while in the custody of Knoxville Police Department.

Officers arrested Edwards at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Sunday night, and died a day later.

Edwards’ former mother-in-law, Shirley Edwards, said Lisa was an East Tennessee native, and thought she was living in Rhode Island. Shirley said she had no idea she was in Knoxville, and was shocked to learn of her death.

“And I said, ‘What?’ I was just shocked,” Shirley said. ”My daughter, she came this morning, and told me that it was Lisa Edwards. They had finally released her name.”

On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.

“I was really shocked because I didn’t even know she had moved back to Knoxville,” Edwards said.

Shirley said Lisa had been living in Rhode Island in an assisted living facility. She had two sons, both living in Rhode Island. She said Lisa had a stroke about a year ago, but has no idea why she was in the hospital.

TBI is investigating what happened. Fort Sanders tells WVLT that they cannot share Lisa’s medical information for privacy reasons, and that they are cooperating with the investigation.

Shirley said the family just wants closure.

“They need to find her sons, and they need to be notified. Because I don’t know what else to do,” Shirley said.

KPD is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any officers violated any polices or procedures. Three officers and one wagon driver were placed on administrative leave in the meantime.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

