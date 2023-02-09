Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale
Several East Tennessee families are trying to stay in contact with loved ones in Turkey and...
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Lisa Edwards
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed an extended grocery sales tax holiday for 2023.
Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

Latest News

An alleged mix-up resulted in a dog being euthanized at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes woman’s dog
Multiple people were shot Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey,...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide, Louisiana sheriff says
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
A Southwest Airlines jet passes unused luggage carts as it arrives, Dec. 28, 2022, at Sky...
Senate panel probes holiday meltdown at Southwest Airlines