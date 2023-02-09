Gusty winds for all, scattered rain with a front moving through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wind gusts have more of a widespread reach from this front, with rain and isolated storms at only a 40% coverage of our area. Colder air slowly slides our way, impacting the weekend and dragging out some scattered rain to wintry mix and snow showers.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are warming early, as the winds spread out. It’s already windy (and warmer) on the Plateau and along the Smoky Mountains, with the Valley to Northeast Tennessee feeling the 40+ mph gusts from the late morning throughout the afternoon hours.

Scattered rain is moving through this morning, and as this front breaks up, we’ll have a few more pockets of gusty rain and the potential for isolated storms through the afternoon, as this all moves east. This all adds up to a varying times on when parts of our area hit a high, but it’s still warm for all. We’ll warm to the upper 60s for most of East Tennessee, with parts dipping a few degrees in the afternoon behind the last batch of scattered rain.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with patchy fog, and a mild low of 40 degrees. It’s still breezy, but not as windy, with a westerly wind 10 to 20 mph and decreasing.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible, with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday will still be seasonable now, at 50 degrees, and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Colder air and scattered wintry mix to snow showers are now arriving Saturday night and lingering into Sunday. This leaves Sunday cooler in the 40s, with gusts around 20 mph. We are monitoring the path of this colder air, because it directly impacts who see snowfall and how much. As of now, the trend is for some light snowfall on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, some brief mixing in the Valley, then heavier snowfall along the Smoky Mountains.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the mid 50s next week, but then some showers return midweek with the next cold front late week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.