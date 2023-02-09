Historic Galbraith School getting major face-lift

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Galbraith School in South Knoxville was built in 1930, and has been vacant since the 80s.

The building was sold and the new owners want to convert the school into a multi-family building.

The Planning Commission met Thursday to hear the preliminary development plans and discuss re-zoning the building from a single-family home to apartments, businesses and a community garden.

Logan Higgins is the developer and a member of the planning commission. He said this development should help the housing crisis in Knoxville.

“Everyone agrees we need more housing, we need more denser housing. We should stop expanding and utilizing untouched resources like going in and developing land that hasn’t been used yet. I would much rather focus on existing infrastructure,” said Higgins.

Higgins’ company is called Heyoh Design and Development. He had to leave the room when the Planning Commission was hearing the proposal so his partner spoke on behalf of the company.

“We’re very excited to take a very old empty building and add units to it and bring new life to it,” said Higgins.

The community garden will be managed by a non-profit and will be accessible to the people living in the South Woodlawn neighborhoods. Before Higgins took his proposal to the commission, he spoke to several neighbors and said many of them are thrilled by this project. They are excited about something finally being done to the building but some of the people living in the area were not so pleased by the idea.

“I just feel like apartments are not the proper development,” said a resident of South Woodlawn community at the Planning Commission meeting.

The neighbors’ main worries were about the traffic in the area and preserving the history of the site. Higgins planned to convert the classrooms into 75 apartment-style units. He said leaving the building vacant poses more of a risk to the area.

“A vacant building or a large building that has very few people coming in is kind of a risk to everyone. It’s a risk of damage going unnoticed of break ins or a fire,” said Higgins.

Higgins said he hoped the development will allow greater use of the land and connect the communities in the area. He was excited to bring more public use to South Knox.

The project was approved by the Planning Commission and moved on to the next phases.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.