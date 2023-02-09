Jerry Lawler to return to Florida home after suffering massive stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is out of the ICU and will return to his Florida home Friday after suffering a massive stroke on Monday.

Lawler, 73, will undergo rehab from home for his limited speech and cognitive skills.

Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020.

His storied career includes decades of wrestling in Memphis, with WWE, and traveling the world.

Lawler also suffered a stroke in 2018, and in 2012 had a heart attack on live TV.

According to an update posted to Lawler’s Twitter, he is expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation.

Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/6yOUnOLGkI — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 9, 2023

