Jerry Lawler to return to Florida home after suffering massive stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is out of the ICU and will return to his Florida home Friday after suffering a massive stroke on Monday.

Lawler, 73, will undergo rehab from home for his limited speech and cognitive skills.

Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020.

His storied career includes decades of wrestling in Memphis, with WWE, and traveling the world.

Lawler also suffered a stroke in 2018, and in 2012 had a heart attack on live TV.

According to an update posted to Lawler’s Twitter, he is expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation.

