Loudon Co. man loses barn to fire at center of arson investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office offered $5,000 in rewards for information leading to an arrest.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the 1980s Ricky Miles owned land in Loudon County and now owns 42 acres of land which he uses for cattle, fishing, and open space for his family.

In 2015, Miles bought a barn across from his Hotchkiss Valley Rd. home, and intended on turning it into a restaurant. Last week, it burned to the ground along with another barn just down the street in what investigators are calling an active arson investigation.

“It’s just like this big empty feeling,” said Miles.

As the rubble remained piled up where the barn once stood, Miles said he’s looking to eventually rebuild and feels it’ll be a nearly impossible task to replace the 90 years of history the barn had before.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are handling the arson investigation, after determining quickly that typical causes of fires weren’t in play.

“You don’t get fires like that unless it’s something like a big lightning strike or maybe a transformer in the area malfunctioned,” said Sheriff Jimmy Davis as he explained what he was looking for to rule the fires an arson investigation.

While the investigation continued, Miles is still wondering who could have set his barn on fire.

“I don’t have a clue I have no clue at all,” said Miles.

Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-762-3017. Information that leads to the identification of any suspects could mean a $5,000 reward for the tipster.

