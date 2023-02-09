Pigeon Forge shows more growth in 2022 with billions planned in construction projects for 2023

At the State of the City address on Thursday, city officials lined out more growth that’s planned for Pigeon Forge in the coming year.
Pigeon Forge showed the growth in 2022 and what's ahead for 2023 at the State of the City...
Pigeon Forge showed the growth in 2022 and what's ahead for 2023 at the State of the City Address on Thursday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear revealed on Thursday that Pigeon Forge once again broke economic records last year with a $2.1 billion economy with a $200 billion plan for new construction.

More hotels, more attractions and new places to stay for residents were all on the books for 2023.

This news came as the city once again saw a boost in economic revenues over 2021.

“We beat all expectations, 2021 was a phenomenal year for this area, the rebound after the Covid shutdown. We were very busy. But somehow 2022 beat the odds and set a new revenue record which means it shows the strength of our economy,” said Wear.

Pigeon Forge has 15,000 lodging units in the city. Planning Director David Taylor said he’s looking at a 15% increase in nightly units available. He also said there’s good news for permanent residents. On the books right now there are 977 new residential units that have been approved to be built.

All the water for Pigeon Forge comes from Douglas Lake and on busy weekends the water supply is taxed. The public works department is looking at all the growth with new ways to get more water pumped into the city.

The department is also overseeing the building of the new Jake Thomas Road for next spring and the building of the West Side Connector.

Officials also have plans additional greenways and an expansion to the parks and recreation in the city.

Wear said the growth is necessary to help keep up with the demand from tourists.

“People who couldn’t pick us out on a map really wanted to know what’s going on down here. Because, we seemed to be the only economic engine in the state at the time after Covid, so a lot of people wanted to see what Pigeon Forge has to offer and a lot of those people stayed and are making investments that we’re seeing the benefits from now,” said Wear.

Gross revenues were up 1% over 2021. According to the tourism department, for every $1 spent on advertising the city, $121 was returned to businesses in Pigeon Forge.

