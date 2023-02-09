State senator drafts bill to rename Ky. park in honor of Loretta Lynn

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Loretta Lynn fan started a Change.org petition shortly after Lynn died in early October 2022 to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in honor of Lynn.

The petition has more than 19,000 signatures.

”This is a major change, and I want to make sure it is the best thing to do,” said Sen. Robin Webb (D-18th District).

A cousin to Loretta, Sen. Webb told WYMT she was contacted about the petition, and now, she is drafting a bill to hopefully change the name of the park.

”I’m talking to people, talking to other electee’s and people in the region,” she said. “I do my diligence when filing a bill.”

Peggy Lynn, Loretta’s daughter, posted a video to social media when she learned about the petition. In the video, she asked for support of the name change.

”There’s no way, I never would’ve dreamed that it would’ve went as far as it has, and has gotten support from so many people,” Lynn said.

Lynn said this is a Kentucky issue, and she hoped the Commonwealth supported it.

”Is this something that Kentucky, you know, the people of Paintsville, the people of Van Lear, Pikeville, Hazard these are local people and this is their local hometown girl,” she said. “Do they want to see that happen and that really is the question.”

Lynn told WYMT Morning Anchor Dakota Makres that Loretta loved her home state and was proud to be a coal miner’s daughter.

”I can tell you exactly what she would do, she’d go ‘no, no who told you that, no after me? are you kidding me,’” Lynn said when asked how Loretta would have reacted to the petition.

Senator Webb said, not only would the name change honor Loretta, but it would be a huge tourism boost for Johnson County and Eastern Kentucky.

”People will come just to see the region more,” she said. “The Butcher Hollow store put us on the map there at Van Lear, but certainly I think it would be an attraction.”

