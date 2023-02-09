Tennessee man charged in sexual abuse case involving underage girl

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Claiborne County man is facing charges following two incidents involving an underage girl.

Terry Cupp, 65, of Tazewell was arrested by Middlesboro Police on Wednesday.

In a citation, Lt. Barry Cowan, the arresting officer states Cupp allegedly sent messages of a sexual nature to a 12-year-old in November 2021. Police say the girl told Cupp to leave her alone and he sent an apology message the next day.

The citation also states when the same girl was 11, Cupp is accused of touching her in an inappropriate manner.

He is charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor and sexual abuse.

He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

