Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
Crews expected Keener Rd. to be closed for hours as crews continued to clean up the area.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday.
Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs.
Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once that happened, the fire was out within five minutes.
Adam Linsenbigler with the department said it could have been worse because of the wind and dry leaves.
Linsenbigler expected the road to be closed for a couple of hours as crews worked to clean up the area and repair the lines.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.