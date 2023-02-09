Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt

Welcome to the world, Patricia Lakelyn Summitt!
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt(Tyler Summitt)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyler Summitt, the son of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, named his first daughter in honor of his mother Tuesday.

According to a tweet, the family welcomed the baby girl on Feb. 7.

He named her Patricia Lakelyn Summitt after his iconic VFL mother, whose full first name is also Patricia.

Congratulations to the Summitt family!

