Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has shifted its focus to the 2023 season with offseason workouts underway and the coaching staff gearing up for the start of spring practice next month.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Halzle was promoted last month, and Abeln was elevated from offensive analyst to tight ends coach last week.

Staff continuity has played a vital role for the Volunteers’ success in the Josh Heupel era.

Tennessee has retained its defensive staff in both seasons, while two offensive staff members have departed for promotions since last year. Banks enters his third season with the program, and his unit will feature the most depth it has had going into a spring.

”We talk about compound interest a lot, and obviously the more reps they can get, the better it is for them and the program,” Banks said.

“Knowing that those guys should be able to get the lion’s share of reps going into spring can only help the program. We’re excited about that. At this point it seems on paper that we’ll have our lion’s share of guys that will be able to contribute this spring.”

Halzle takes the reins of offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh was named head coach at USF in early December. Halzle has overseen the most productive two-year stretch of quarterback play in school history.”The Orange Bowl was still us,” Halzle said. “That’s who we are. We’re going to play with tempo. We’re going to go vertical on people. We are going to attack. That isn’t changing. That’s what we said we were going to be the first day we got here. Nothing of that is changing now.”

Tennessee begins spring practice on March 20 with the Orange & White Game set for April 15. Additional details, including a game time, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.