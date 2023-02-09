Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in East Tennessee

People can visit different parts of Knoxville, Maryville and other cities for the holiday
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who still need Valentine’s Day plans have several options around East Tennessee, including a possible trip to a Maryville staple.

RT Lodge has two different options for this weekend and Valentine’s Day.

The Lodge offers a weekend getaway where people can stay on the property for the night and get a 4-course meal.

“We’re going to start with a mushroom soup and a beet and citrus salad. Second course, we have an option between lobster and duck. For our entrée, we have a nice short rib or a gulf grouper,” RT Lodge executive chef Trevor Stockton said.

With the night stay, people will also get a free breakfast Sunday morning. Stockton expects a very busy Valentine’s Day weekend at the lodge.

“Not only those two days but all of the days surrounding it so we have a few packages still available for this Saturday,” Stockton said.

People who want to stay in the Knoxville area also have a few options.

Visit Knoxville has a whole list of recommendations on their website.

