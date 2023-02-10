Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds
Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area.
WVLT News has crews headed to the scene.
This is a developing story.
