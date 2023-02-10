Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials.

The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

WVLT News has crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a brush fire that has spread to catch several structures on fire in the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Rd. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/IJaVwadweF — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) February 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.