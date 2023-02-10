Calmer today ahead of increasing winds to rain and some snow this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds are calmer and the day is closer to a normal high today, but another system arrives this weekend bringing rain to snow for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning clouds are moving around our area, and stray fog can develop. We’re starting the day around 40 degrees.

We have a mix of mostly cloudy and occasionally partly cloudy views, as high clouds filter the sunshine at times. We’re warming to around 56 degrees, which is just above average. Luckily the winds have backed off, but it’s a cool breeze out of the north 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with the light cool breeze and a low of 37 degrees. Winds are gradually increasing in our higher elevations overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is partly cloudy, with increasing winds. We’ll top out around 53 degrees, but the wind makes it feel cooler, with a northeasterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph. Clouds increasing in the afternoon, with spotty showers possible, ahead of more showers late.

The best way to think of this weekend’s weather is that cold air is trying to settle in behind our last front, but showers lift back up from the south, as this system moves up the east coast. This means parts of our area see some good snowfall, but many see only rain ... but it’s a fine line where that can shift.

A cold rain spreads out with a low of 35 degrees in the Valley Saturday night, but it’s already cold enough in the mountains and Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line for that to fall as snow. This leaves Sunday cooler in the low 40s, with gusts around 25 mph. The trend is for some light to moderate snowfall on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, some brief mixing is possible in the Valley, but the consistent, heaviest snow is in and along the Smoky Mountains.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound to the mid-50s to start the new week. Scattered showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the next cold front’s rain and some gusty storms will move through Thursday.

