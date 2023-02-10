Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter

Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
Eight-year-old Emily Cooper and friends raised a little over $300 for Young Williams.
Eight-year-old Emily Cooper and friends raised a little over $300 for Young Williams.(Kyle Grainger WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A conversation struck between a hair salon owner and a client during a color session lead to a fundraiser for Young-WiIliams Animal Shelter.

Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.

“I feel like every animal at the animal shelter needs a home. Because when I went there with my sister once, I saw al those little puppies and they were so cute, some of them were hurt and it made me feel bad,” said Emily Cooper.

That’s why she set out a goal to raise $200 to make sure all the animals are taken care of until they find their forever home.

“We decided to get together with my friends, and just raise money for the animal shelter, Young Williams,” said Cooper.

Young Williams feeds hundreds of animals every single day and the owners of Salon Visage found out what Emily was doing with her chocolate stand they wanted to be involved here at the salon.

“I love to have money for Young Williams and I love animals. So I said, ‘Would you like to do it here?’ And she said, ‘Are you telling me the truth?’ and I said, ‘Yes I am,’” Belinda Gambuzza, owner of Salon Visage.

Cooper agreed and Gambuzza set the plan in motion.

“I said, ‘Set up your stand. Our clients will love it.’ They love supporting good charities, charities like Young Williams,” said Gambuzza.

The clients showed immense support, as they reached the $200 goal in the first hour of business with some customers telling Cooper to keep the change.

“It feels fun to be around and just get to talk to people and have the honor to be in the salon with everyone in here,” said Cooper.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

