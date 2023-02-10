‘Eat, sleep and dream it’ | MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson inspires next generation

The Chicago Cub legend met many fans and more importantly spoke with the Hardin Valley Academy baseball team.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was in East Tennessee Thursday evening. The Chicago Cub legend met many fans and more importantly spoke with the Hardin Valley Academy baseball team.

The 8-time Golden Glove winner said it’s a thrill getting to speak with the Hawks. He hoped to help them build confidence as they get ready for their 2023 season.

He also emphasized the importance of dreaming about their future in this game.

”I want to emphasize dreaming because you got to eat, sleep and dream it if you want to be successful,” said Dawson. “Encourage them to surround themselves with the right people who are going to be inspirational, motivational, and kick them in the rear end if that is warranted. But believe in them and help them and encourage them along the way.”

For those high school athletes, Dawson mentioned the game will only get harder and it’ll require more determination to keep up with it.

“They’re at a point now where they’ve dreamt about the game and how far they’d like to go in the game. And as you go from level to level you’ll find that the competition is only going to get better. But don’t stop dreaming. Never let someone tell you can’t accomplish something. Just keep applying yourself, keep the right frame of mind, and continue to work hard,” said Dawson.

It was a great evening for The Hawk, the Hawks and the dedicated fans who came to The Venue for a chance to meet him.

Hardin Valley starts their season on March 13.

