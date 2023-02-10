First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday.

A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby.

Baby Boxes are normally installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. A spokesperson said they have an exterior door that automatically locks after the baby is put inside. Afterward, an interior door allows medical staff to get the baby from inside the building.

Mothers in Tennessee can legally surrender unharmed babies to designated facilities within two weeks of birth, according to the state’s Save Haven Law.

“As long as the baby is unharmed and the child is surrendered within two weeks of birth, the mother -- or parents -- will not be prosecuted and is assured of complete confidentiality,” officials said.

The law was first enacted in 2001 to reduce the number of unsafe abandonment of babies.

Tennessee’s first Save Haven Baby Box will open at Knoxville Fire Station #17, located at 4804 Western Ave, on Friday, Feb. 17. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

The Knoxville Baby Box marked the 135th in the country, officials said. Those in need can call the Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee Help Line at 1-866-699-SAFE or the Safe Haven Baby Box hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Next week, we officially open TN's first SHBB. SHBB's' mission is to prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, offering a 24/7 hotline for mothers in crisis, and offering the Baby Boxes a last resort option for women who want to maintain anonymity. pic.twitter.com/LPZTEp1SZx — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.