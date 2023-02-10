Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”

“I observed an individual outside of a vehicle yelling and throwing his hands up,” the report said. That person then ran into the gas station, the officer then said, before the car, a Subaru Outback, drove off “at a high rate of speed.”

After following the Outback, which led the officer on a chase, getting up to 100 miles per hour, the man driving, Yeabsiri Hagg, stopped in the middle of Asheville Highway, the report said. During the chase, the officer added that he heard a man had recently had his car stolen at gunpoint on his scanner.

Hagg was charged with aggravated assault, carjacking, driving on a suspended license, possessing a firearm to go armed and reckless endangerment. According to the report, officers were unable to find the gun Hagg used, which he may have thrown out his window during the chase.

