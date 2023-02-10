Lt. Governor Randy McNally hospitalized following heart issues

The Republican from Oak Ridge checked into the hospital on Thursday
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is in the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.

According to a Tweet, the Republican from Oak Ridge checked himself into Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday and tests indicate he will likely need a pace maker to regulate the cardiac issues.

McNally went on to say he appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers and hopes to get back to work as soon as possible.

WVLT’s affiliate in Nashville WTVF reports, McNally began feeling ill during the Thursday morning Senate session. Sen. Richard Briggs, a heart & lung surgeon from Knoxville, advised McNally to get an EKG.

