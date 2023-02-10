Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On early Friday morning, Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road to reports of a woman shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Deeta Shavesha Weaver, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the yard to the side of the mobile home. RCSO officials said another woman was with the victim but wasn’t injured.

RCSO deputies said Clifford Amos Koontz, 50, fired shots at them as they walked towards the home, but they were unable to determine where the shots were coming from.

When the shooting stopped, deputies were able to get the women to EMS services, who were waiting nearby. RCSO officials said that Weaver was pronounced dead.

RCSO officials said Koontz was inside the mobile home for almost two hours until a captain was able to talk with him on the phone and was able to convince him to surrender.

No deputies were injured, according to RCSO officials.

Koontz was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault during a domestic and aggravated kidnapping.

