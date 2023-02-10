Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says

The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials.(RCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On early Friday morning, Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road to reports of a woman shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Deeta Shavesha Weaver, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the yard to the side of the mobile home. RCSO officials said another woman was with the victim but wasn’t injured.

RCSO deputies said Clifford Amos Koontz, 50, fired shots at them as they walked towards the home, but they were unable to determine where the shots were coming from.

When the shooting stopped, deputies were able to get the women to EMS services, who were waiting nearby. RCSO officials said that Weaver was pronounced dead.

RCSO officials said Koontz was inside the mobile home for almost two hours until a captain was able to talk with him on the phone and was able to convince him to surrender.

No deputies were injured, according to RCSO officials.

Koontz was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault during a domestic and aggravated kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt
Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt
Lisa Edwards
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale
Two middle school students were arrested for making threats on Tuesday while one high school...
3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

Latest News

Chase Dollander
Vols land record four players on Golden Spikes list
Eight-year-old Emily Cooper and friends raised a little over $300 for Young Williams.
Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter
Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
Saturday starts off dry with temperatures in the lower and middle 50s
Quiet start to the weekend, rain to some snow heading into Sunday