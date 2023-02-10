Quiet start to the weekend, rain to some snow heading into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet stretch of weather will be short lived as bigger changes are on the way as we head into the second half of our weekend. Some areas are looking at heavy wet snow. while others may see a plain cold rain as our next system moves through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to drift through as we head through the overnight and into Saturday morning with a light breeze remaining out of the north. It will remain quiet and dry to start the day as temperatures dip back into the middle 30s. Winds will slowly begin to increase as we head into the afternoon and that will make it feel cooler at times, but it will be the pick of the day to get outside.

Temperatures will be on a slow climb heading into the afternoon with highs topping out just above average in the lower 50s. Winds will be gusty as they remain out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with higher gust possible. You’ll want the jacket especially heading into the evening hours before the rain gear makes its return Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be much cooler and that will help transition some of the rain into snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next system begins to approach the region late Saturday bringing scattered showers into the south valley overnight before overspreading all of the region by Sunday morning. As the rain begins it will help to cool areas along the plateau and mountains enough to get a heavy wet snow. These areas are the most likely to see impacts as the valley remains mostly a cold rain with some snow mixing in at times possible.

Drier weather will return as we head into Monday as temperatures rebound into the middle 50s with another mild week ahead. Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as subtle changes will mean different impacts depending on where you live.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday (WVLT)

