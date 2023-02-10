State rep. proposes bill to hold owners of dogs involved in attacks accountable

State rep, proposes bill to hold owners of dogs involved in attacks accountable
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new bill filed in the General Assembly aims to hold dog owners accountable if they are involved in attacks.

The bill filed by Fayette County Representative Chad Aull would stop pet owners from having any dog for five years if a current or previous animal is involved in more than two biting incidents.

It would also increase the fine for those incidents from up-to-$100 to $250 per dog involved.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt
Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt
The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
A Gatlinburg homeowner will have his home on the big screen during the Super Bowl after two...
Gatlinburg black bears to make Super Bowl commercial appearance
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage.
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire
Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama.
Lady Vols pound out 30 runs on opening day
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Some roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed for snow, ice
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots over Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the...
Mizzou’s halfcourt heave drops No. 6 Vols, 86-85
Cedar Bluff Middle School students prepare to enter the breakout rooms for the L&N STEM Academy...
Knox County middle school students win science competition