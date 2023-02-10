State rep. proposes bill to hold owners of dogs involved in attacks accountable

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new bill filed in the General Assembly aims to hold dog owners accountable if they are involved in attacks.

The bill filed by Fayette County Representative Chad Aull would stop pet owners from having any dog for five years if a current or previous animal is involved in more than two biting incidents.

It would also increase the fine for those incidents from up-to-$100 to $250 per dog involved.

