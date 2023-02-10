Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers shot

Law enforcement officials discuss the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting two officers in...
Law enforcement officials discuss the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting two officers in separate incidents.(Source: WBFF/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies had surrounded the suspect in a wooded area near a shopping mall in Fallston after police used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters at 1 a.m. Friday at a news conference.

“We believe he is armed with at least one rifle,” Gahler said. “It’s not so easy as just walking up and putting him in handcuffs.”

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that the suspect was in custody and a media availability was planned.

An officer was shot Thursday night during a search for 24-year-old David Linthicum, who authorities said wounded a different officer while firing at police the previous afternoon.

Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said early Friday that the detective who was shot Thursday night was in stable condition. Delp would not say how many times the officer was shot but noted he was wearing a ballistic vest.

Linthicum stole the detective’s vehicle after the shooting around 9:20 p.m., Delp said.

Police took a rifle and a handgun from the recovered vehicle after the suspect fled, Gahler said.

The first shooting occurred while police were responding to a call for a person in crisis. Baltimore County officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on in Cockeysville, where a family member escorted them to the person in crisis, police said in a statement.

While the officers interacted with Linthicum, he fired multiple shots, wounding one officer, police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. Officers did not fire their weapons during that interaction, she said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and officials announced late Wednesday that he was released and in good spirits.

The suspect in the shooting was later identified by police as Linthicum.

Officials had urged residents to shelter in place, and several schools in the area were closed Thursday. The search continued into Thursday evening as police ordered residents near the home in Cockeysville to shelter in place because Linthicum was spotted in the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Lisa Edwards
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt
Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt
Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale
Two middle school students were arrested for making threats on Tuesday while one high school...
3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

Latest News

An off-duty first responder survived a crash after his accelerator got struck while driving in...
First responder crashes malfunctioning car intentionally
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to request modern military...
Russia hits targets across Ukraine with missiles, drones
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months