TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape

A Monroe County man was charged with statutory rape Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A Monroe County man was charged with statutory rape Thursday, according to officials with the...
A Monroe County man was charged with statutory rape Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of statutory rape on Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In Nov., special agents started investigating a claim that a Monroe Co. man was having sexual relations with a minor. The investigation showed Aaron Ray Chase McKelvey was the man responsible, according to officials.

On Wednesday, a Monroe Co. grand jury indicted McKelvey on two counts of statutory rape and he turned himself in on Thursday.

He was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Lisa Edwards
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
Thursday, residents of the Village Inn were able to return after a procedural error.
Residents forced to leave in a week as Village Inn inches closer to sale
Patricia Lakelyn Summitt
Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Senator Art Swann said he expects more discussion on changing laws for bear encounters in next...
Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears
Crews expected Keener Rd. to be closed for hours as crews continued to clean up the area.
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
Crews expected Keener Rd. to be closed for hours as crews continued to clean up the area.
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
Representative Jeremy Faison from Cocke County said he believes the law is unclear on how...
Bill could allow homeowners to kill aggressive bears