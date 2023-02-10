TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of statutory rape on Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In Nov., special agents started investigating a claim that a Monroe Co. man was having sexual relations with a minor. The investigation showed Aaron Ray Chase McKelvey was the man responsible, according to officials.

On Wednesday, a Monroe Co. grand jury indicted McKelvey on two counts of statutory rape and he turned himself in on Thursday.

He was booked on a $5,000 bond.

