Tennessee softball set to open 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball’s 2023 campaign begins Friday as the No. 12/13-ranked Lady Vols travel to Clearwater, Florida, for the NFCA Leadoff Classic, played at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

The weekend opens with a doubleheader on Friday against Howard at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. versus Illinois.

Tennessee plays two more on Saturday against South Alabama at 4 p.m. and No. 6 Texas at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Vols close out the tournament with a 10 a.m. first-pitch on Sunday versus No. 8 Northwestern.

A full tournament schedule along with additional information about the 2023 NFCA Leadoff Classic can be found at this LINK.

Tennessee will begin the campaign as top-15 program in the four major softball polls. The Lady Vols are ranked No. 12 in the country by ESPN.com/USA Softball and D1Softball, while checking in at No. 13 in the USA Today/NFCA and Softball America national rankings. In a vote of the league’s head coaches, the Lady Vols were tabbed to finish second in the SEC Preseason Poll, garnering three first-place votes.

Tennessee players have garnered a plethora of preseason recognition from numerous softball outlets over the past month. Most notably, Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers were named Preseason All-Americans by D1Softball and Softball America. Both mentioned on USA Softball’s Top 50 Watch List for Collegiate National Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The duo also picked up Preseason All-SEC accolades from the league’s head coaches earlier this month – joined by senior Zaida Puni in that recognition.

Milloy, Rogers and newcomer Payton Gottshall were featured on Extra Inning Softball and D1Softball’s Top 100 players entering the season. Milloy ranked No. 12/13, while Rogers came in at No. 16 and 49. Gottshall landed at No. 71/72.

