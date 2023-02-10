Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now.

That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee.

“We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re here. We’re available. We’re gonna open up our home and our hearts to these kids,’” said Kristin Allender, Executive Director of Tennessee Kids Belong.

Allender said the state is at a crisis level, with hundreds of children now waiting for a home.

“I do believe we’re at a crisis level. We need so many more homes. We don’t want kids being separated. We don’t want kids placed across county lines because there aren’t enough homes in that county able to take them,” said Allender.

The latest Tennessee 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book shows Tennessee ranks first in the nation for foster care instability.

Children may have three or more placements in the first 12 months.

Allender said she is thankful for families like the DeShields in Murfreesboro. George DeShields and his wife, Carisa, blended their families after 21 years in the U.S. Air Force.

They were on their way to becoming empty nesters.

“Maybe less work, more travel, more vacations, more fun, and God said, ‘No, it’s not time yet,’” said George DeShields.

Through their pastor, they were introduced to Pierre, then his little brother Ja’ion, ages 9 and 7 at that time.

Later, 15-year-old Andre entered the family picture. All three boys found themselves in a situation where they needed a permanent home.

“They just want somebody to love them, and so that’s what we do. We just love them,” said George DeShields.

The more time spent with these boys, the more the DeShields knew they were ready to grow their family.

“Oh goodness, but man, we love them, and it was so easy to love them, and when you think about all that they’ve, they, most foster children go through, just the bouncing around and different things they experience that they should not have to experience, all you want to do is love them,” said Carisa DeShields.

For the DeShields, the decision to open their home to the three boys became a permanent welcome, adopting the boys into their “family ever after.”

“The more love we share together and pour into our community through the children, the better off everything’s going to be, and everyone, everyone’s going to benefit from it,” said George DeShields.

Allender said there are two main types of foster homes- traditional and therapeutic.

“Both are incredibly needed. Therapeutic homes will have additional training and support services because they’re going to take in kids that need a little bit of extra support and therapy and services around their needs,” said Allender.

To become a foster parent, Allender said there are three main steps.

First, you participate in an informational meeting to find out if you are qualified. Then potential fosters must complete a training program called “Tennessee Key.” Allender said this involves eight weeks of classes.

The final step is to complete a home study.

“The entire process from start to finish takes about three to four months,” said Allender.

Here are several resources, including the Tennessee Kids Belong Question and Answer Panel that takes place Thursday night.

